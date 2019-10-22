11 Clear Signs It's Time for Your Relationship To Be Over

If your relationship is really good, it’ll feel like you’re infinitely more together than you could be separately. Like your partner enables you to be yourself, but more and more fulfillingly. If instead the relationship feels like a trap or a limitation, something you have to take into account but are no longer moving towards or flowering out of, then it’s a pretty good sign it’s not working anymore. Worse, if your partner is continually placing emotional demands upon you, or interpreting your emotional needs as unwarrantedly demanding, then you’re obviously heading in different directions. If they’re expecting you to save them – from mental illness, the hostile world, having to adult, whatever – but show absolutely no inclination to work on saving themselves, then you’d really be better off on your own than having to parent another adult (and it’s surprising how often this comes up).

Many thanks to Denny, Jo, Gretel, Claire, Maddie, Stacy, Eunice, Emma, Traci, Bugs, Psyche, CN, Mack, Tijana, Evan, Hannah, Ryll, Adina and the rest of my personal relationship advice mafia for their help with this article. And Toni for its inapplicability.