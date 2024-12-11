This TikToker's 'Dating Wrapped' helped him score with bears and tall men in 2024

It's time for end of the year reviews!

All across the internet people are posting their Spotify Wrapped, Steam Recaps, and Letterboxd Years in Review. There was even one gay man who took the time to break down all the data from his 2024 Grindr hookups. But what about data for all the time we spent not listening to music, playing games, watching movies, or between the sheets? Where did all the hours spent looking for love go? Well, one TikToker has the answer.

Drew David (@itsdrewsdiary) continued a tradition he started in 2022 — posting a dating year-end-review video to TikTok, detailing all the success, failures, and trends he found along the way.

"Hello, and welcome to Drew's Dating Wrapped for 2024," he said sitting in front of a very chic presentation made for this special event. "I've been really excited to share this update with you since last year."

After his 2023 Dating Wrapped, four of David's former paramours tried to start things up again, thinking that "the TikTok was an excuse to reach out and try again." One man even threatened legal action after something he said was featured in David's "Craziest Quotes" section, but that was all talk.

This year, David went on first dates with 17 men. How do you even meet 17 eligible bachelors in 2024? David met 41% (7) through Tinder, 23% (4) through Hinge, 18% (3) through real life, and another 18% (3) through his Instagram DMs. Which just goes to show that if you're thinking of sliding into someone's DMs and shooting your shot, you should.



