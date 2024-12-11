This TikToker's 'Dating Wrapped' helped him score with bears and tall men in 2024

It's time for end of the year reviews!
All across the internet people are posting their Spotify Wrapped, Steam Recaps, and Letterboxd Years in Review. There was even one gay man who took the time to break down all the data from his 2024 Grindr hookups. But what about data for all the time we spent not listening to music, playing games, watching movies, or between the sheets? Where did all the hours spent looking for love go? Well, one TikToker has the answer.
Drew David (@itsdrewsdiary) continued a tradition he started in 2022 — posting a dating year-end-review video to TikTok, detailing all the success, failures, and trends he found along the way.
"Hello, and welcome to Drew's Dating Wrapped for 2024," he said sitting in front of a very chic presentation made for this special event. "I've been really excited to share this update with you since last year."
After his 2023 Dating Wrapped, four of David's former paramours tried to start things up again, thinking that "the TikTok was an excuse to reach out and try again." One man even threatened legal action after something he said was featured in David's "Craziest Quotes" section, but that was all talk.
This year, David went on first dates with 17 men. How do you even meet 17 eligible bachelors in 2024? David met 41% (7) through Tinder, 23% (4) through Hinge, 18% (3) through real life, and another 18% (3) through his Instagram DMs. Which just goes to show that if you're thinking of sliding into someone's DMs and shooting your shot, you should.
@itsdrewsdiary
Drew’s Dating Wrapped returns for its third installment, with MUCH better production quality and a better deck. #dating #datingwrapped #gay
How did they spend these first dates? A combined 64% of the dates were either over drinks (35%) or a meal (29%). 30% were at home, either David's place (12%) or their place (18%). Of one suitor in particular, David said, "6% of the date I felt that it was necessary to meet in a public place, and I was right."
David also goes on to break down how many dates he had with each of the 17 men, and how they compared to him in height, and how things ended up breaking off between them, but the real highlight of the presentation is the "Craziest Quote" section.
"Maybe I can date you in the new year, I've just been really busy with work," said one man to David in September, a good three months from the beginning of the next new year. There was also, "Why would you hang out with your friends and not me?" and, "That's why you have an eating disorder," both truly deranged statements to make to someone you are casually dating.
The last one takes the cake for wildest, hands down: "I thought you were a top."
Unfortunately for us, but very fortunate for David, he announced at the end of the video that this would hopefully be the last video in the series because he'd found someone who stuck! So far, David and his beau have been on 27 dates together, and are planning many more to come!
While all of the data was interesting, I think the most helpful part of the presentation was when David looked at his goals from last year. "Last year, I set a the goal that 100% of the men I would go on dates with were bears. I accomplished that goal," he boasts proudly.
It had never occurred to me that "date exclusively bears" could be a New Year's resolution, and that has me really rethinking my personal goals for 2025. Congratulations to David, and if you're an eligible bear out there, slide into my DMs and let's get together in the new year!