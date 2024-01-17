Scroll To Top
Manu Ríos shows off his chiseled body & is living his best life

Instagram.com/ManuRios

Vacations all over the world, front row seats to Prada, AND dinner with Troye Sivan?

@andrewjstillman

Manu Ríos is out there taking the world by storm, and we are here for it!

The former Élitestar is actively living the life we all wish we had, complete with tropical vacations and sitting front row in Italy’s Fashion Week.

Ríos recently spent some time in Spain wrapping up his new Netflix medical drama, Respira. Following filming, he headed over to NYC to enjoy part of the holiday season, then shed his clothes for something a little more tropical after he headed over to the Maldives.

Sharing photos from his various trips on Instagram, Ríos is also showing off a chiseled and toned body with the thirst traps that front as a montage of all he’s done.

Throughout the pics, Ríos is seen reading (or at least holding a book) next to a hammock, scuba diving, playing tennis, and enjoying wine under the starlit sky.

Ríos’s good friend/business partner Marc Forné was the reason behind the trip, as he celebrated his 27th birthday after recently launching the sportswear line Carrer alongside Ríos, whom he’s been styling since 2020.

On both Ríos and Forné’s Instagrams, the Joali Being resort was tagged as the place all the boys came to enjoy their trip, which is "the first well-being island of its kind in the Maldives."

We’re just sad we didn’t know about this little visit prior so we could have “accidentally” booked a trip of our own.

Following the Maldives, Ríos was spotted over at the Milan Fashion Week Men, where he was seen sporting a shiny leather jacket and sitting in the front row of the Prada show next to Italian singer Mahmoud.

After that, images surfaced of Ríos alongside Australian pop singer Troye Sivan, another designee of Forné, who joined the group for a dinner following the fashion show and made our gay little hearts sing with joy.

We’ll obviously have to carry on living vicariously through these men who shouldn’t legally be allowed to be as beautiful as they are, but we love all the fun they’re having all over the world. As Fashion Week continues, we only hope to see a little more bonding time with the boys and can't wait to see what they get up to.

troye sivanmarc fornejoali being resortmilan fashion week menelitemahmoudrespiranetflixmanu rios
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

