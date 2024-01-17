Manu Ríos shows off his chiseled body & is living his best life

Manu Ríos is out there taking the world by storm, and we are here for it!

The former Élitestar is actively living the life we all wish we had, complete with tropical vacations and sitting front row in Italy’s Fashion Week.

Ríos recently spent some time in Spain wrapping up his new Netflix medical drama, Respira. Following filming, he headed over to NYC to enjoy part of the holiday season, then shed his clothes for something a little more tropical after he headed over to the Maldives.

See on Instagram Sharing photos from his various trips on Instagram, Ríos is also showing off a chiseled and toned body with the thirst traps that front as a montage of all he’s done. Throughout the pics, Ríos is seen reading (or at least holding a book) next to a hammock, scuba diving, playing tennis, and enjoying wine under the starlit sky.

See on Instagram Ríos’s good friend/business partner Marc Forné was the reason behind the trip, as he celebrated his 27th birthday after recently launching the sportswear line Carrer alongside Ríos, whom he’s been styling since 2020. On both Ríos and Forné’s Instagrams, the Joali Being resort was tagged as the place all the boys came to enjoy their trip, which is "the first well-being island of its kind in the Maldives." We’re just sad we didn’t know about this little visit prior so we could have “accidentally” booked a trip of our own.

See on Instagram Following the Maldives, Ríos was spotted over at the Milan Fashion Week Men, where he was seen sporting a shiny leather jacket and sitting in the front row of the Prada show next to Italian singer Mahmoud.

After that, images surfaced of Ríos alongside Australian pop singer Troye Sivan, another designee of Forné, who joined the group for a dinner following the fashion show and made our gay little hearts sing with joy.