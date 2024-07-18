Megan Rapinoe claps back at homophobic soccer player & we LOVE to see it

When Megan Rapinoe sets her sight on a goal, you best believe she is going to make it. And when you let your mouth run offsides, she's going to call you out.



Korbin Albert, who was selected to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has repeatedly been booed by fans during games

in recent months for liking anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media — some of which made fun of Rapinoe. The out soccer legend and activist recently responded to Albert's homophobia, telling The Advocate that it doesn't represent the sport she loves.



"I know that there's been a player, Korbin [Albert], who has expressed some anti-gay views," Rapinoe said. "But I think what is hopefully evergreen about this team, is that we're always fighting for not just for gay rights, but for all of our right to be who we are and to be our full selves."

Though fans have felt a seeming decline in out queer players since Rapinoe's retirement, the athlete believes this generational shift is "just a sort of a natural ebb and flow," noting that her era had a particularly high number of LGBTQ+ women. As for the discourse on LGBTQ+ representation, Rapinoe believes "it's interesting that it sort of coincided with, and taken away a little bit from, the celebration of so many more Black players on the team and so many more players of color."

"I've been on a team where it hasn't been okay to come out, I've been on a team where it is okay to come out," she said. "What is true of equality always is that it requires vigilance and it requires people constantly fighting to ensure that we not only keep all of our rights but continue to build on them."

"For Korbin, I hope that she's doing the work," Rapinoe continued. "It's the sort of process that isn't public and transparent in a way that allows anyone outside of the environment to really see it. But I hope that it is happening and that she understands that until we are all free, none of us are free, her included."

Rapinoe recently announced that she is partnering with underwear line Knix to fight against period stigma in sports. The Sport Your Period campaign encourages athletes speak openly about about how their cycles impact competitions, while also providing vital information and resources to youth whose periods prevent them from participating in sports.



"It's really important to give people the the ability to live fully in whatever way that they want," Rapinoe said. "There's some people that maybe 'look' like they aren't having a period, but they are. With the conversation around trans kids and sports, ultimately all of us need to be educated about this and all of us need to know this to ensure that we can make sure that people are able to live their full lives."