No Rebel Wilson, You're Not the First Plus-Size Rom-Com Lead

More plus size representation is great, but that doesn't mean you should erase those who came before you.

During a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to promote her upcoming movie Isn't It Romantic, Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson made the claim that she was the first plus-sized actress to lead a romantic comedy.

"I'm kind of proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy," she told Ellen about her new film, a body postive twist on the typical rom-com fare.

While we're obviously glad that a new movie is coming out starring a plus-sized woman (especially since people of size hardly, if ever, get much representation), we can't ignore the fact that what Rebel said about being the first plus-sized actress to lead a rom-com is just plain false.

As people on Twitter were quick to point out, prominent actresses like Queen Latifah and Mo'Nique have already starred in rom-coms in the past.

Queen Latifah didn’t quit her job, liquidate all her assets, head off on a solo European adventure and marry LL Cool J to be erased in this way. https://t.co/nh2xB7b61X — Mizzly (@mizzlywizz) November 1, 2018

Another example of folx not counting anything until WW do it. Queen Latifah & Mo’Nique starred in hella rom-coms but this asshat has the Caucacity to say she’s the first.



And ironically, she isn’t even the first White woman. This omits Toni Colette, Nia Vardalos & *Ricki Lake*. https://t.co/RG1avmSbH8 — Clarkisha “Technically Plus-Sized” Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) November 1, 2018

Queen Latifah has been a visibly plus-size romantic lead since 'Living Single.' Not to mention 'Just Wright' and 'Last Holiday' which is PEAK rom-com.



But go off, sis. https://t.co/rWURiFRZMR — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 2, 2018

I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn’t the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have both played romcom leads https://t.co/l2uEpwvcsF — Halfapintdoll (@Halfapintdoll) November 1, 2018

The more representation, the better! But there's no need to erase the groundbreaking work of people who came before you...