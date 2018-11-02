#Movies

No Rebel Wilson, You're Not the First Plus-Size Rom-Com Lead

More plus size representation is great, but that doesn't mean you should erase those who came before you.  

By Raffy Ermac
November 02 2018 3:58 PM EDT

During a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to promote her upcoming movie Isn't It RomanticBridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson made the claim that she was the first plus-sized actress to lead a romantic comedy. 

"I'm kind of proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy," she told Ellen about her new film, a body postive twist on the typical rom-com fare.

While we're obviously glad that a new movie is coming out starring a plus-sized woman (especially since people of size hardly, if ever, get much representation), we can't ignore the fact that what Rebel said about being the first plus-sized actress to lead a rom-com is just plain false. 

As people on Twitter were quick to point out, prominent actresses like Queen Latifah and Mo'Nique have already starred in rom-coms in the past.

The more representation, the better! But there's no need to erase the groundbreaking work of people who came before you...

