12 Upcoming Movies Directed by Women We Can't Wait to See in 2020

2020 may have gotten off to a rough start when it comes to recognizing the work of women filmmakers (we're looking directly at you, the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards), but that doesn't mean there's not much to look forward to the rest of the year! In fact, with so many offerings from so many diverse voices, 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year with a bunch of new, fresh perspectives giving us the on-screen narratives we've been dying to see for so, so long!

So here are 12 upcoming women-directed movies we're excited AF to see in 2020!