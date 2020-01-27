12 Upcoming Movies Directed by Women We Can't Wait to See in 2020

2020 may have gotten off to a rough start when it comes to recognizing the work of women filmmakers (we're looking directly at you, the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards), but that doesn't mean there's not much to look forward to the rest of the year! In fact, with so many offerings from so many diverse voices, 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year with a bunch of new, fresh perspectives giving us the on-screen narratives we've been dying to see for so, so long!
So here are 12 upcoming women-directed movies we're excited AF to see in 2020!
"In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space," reads the official description of this new comedy-drama starring Oscar-winning actresses Viola Davis and Allison Janney. "When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond."
Directed by Bert & Bertie. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.
After making a splash in 2018's A Simple Favor, Blake Lively is taking on the spy thriller genre in Reed Morano's The Rhythm Section about a woman who is seeking to learn the truth about a mysterious, suspicious plane crash that killed her family.
Directed by Reed Morano. In theaters January 31.
The Assitant tells the story of a young graduate who starts working for a film production company and starts learning about the systems that enable horrible, sleazy men (like Harvey Weinstein) to abuse young women. In the #MeToo era, a film like this is as timely and as important as ever.
Directed by Kitty Green. In theaters January 31.
Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn passion project is finally coming to life, and with a diverse AF cast directed by Cathy Yan (the first Asian woman to direct a major, box office superhero film), Birds of Prey is ushering in a new era of superhero flicks! From the looks of the trailer, our fave bisexual antihero is joining forces with a badass group of women, and we can't wait to see what adventures they get into! There are also rumors that Ewan McGregor will be playing a gay villain named Victor Zsasz, so we're definitely crossing our fingers for that!
Directed by Cathy Yan. In theaters February 7.
The inner romantic in all of us can't wait to see Stella Meghie's Valentine's Day release The Photograph, which stars Insecure's Issa Rae as "a woman who must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved." Co-starring alongside Issa is Knives Out and Uncut Gems' LaKeith Stanfield, so you know we're already on the edge of our seats with excitement over this film!
Directed by Stella Meghie. In theaters February 14.
Based on Jane Austen’s beloved and iconic novel of the same name, Emma stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role and tells the story of "a young, restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along."
Directed by Autumn de Wilde. In theaters February 21.
"A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America," reads the official description of the film which stars Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck and is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker and writer Dee Rees (of Pariah and Mudbound fame).
Directed by Dee Rees. Streaming on Netflix on February 21.
Continuing the recent trend of re-adapting their most popular animated films into live-action titles, Disney's upcoming Mulan is a different, more action-packed take on the tale of the legendary Chinese warrior who defied gender roles. Considering that Mulan is one of the most badass and beloved of all the Disney princesses, the excitement for this film, directed by The Zookeeper's Wife and Whale Rider's and Niki Caro, is too real!!
Directed by Niki Caro. In theaters March 27.
Vengeance never looked more thrilling! Carey Mulligan stars in this upcoming drama-thriller about a woman who takes on those after those rape-y "nice guys" who actually aren't that nice and who take advantage of women.
"Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman...until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future," reads the official description of the film, which is directed by Killing Eve season 2 showrunner Emerald Fennell and produced by Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie. "But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story."
Directed by Emerald Fennell. In theaters April 17.
She may have had a sad and lousy end in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel fans aren't quite done with Black Widow just yet! For the first film in the MCU's Phase 4, our favorite trans, Asian, tree actor Scarlett Johannson is returning to the iconic role as one of the O.G. Avengers, this time joined by Oscar winner Rachel Weisz, Stranger Things alum David Harbour, and up-and-coming Midsommar and Little Women star Florence Pugh. Finally, Natasha is getting the origin story she deserves!
Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1.
The most anticipated movie of 2020 according to fans, Wonder Woman 1984 (the sequel to Patty Jenkins' box office smash) is filled to the brim with empowerment, and we can't wait to see what Gal Gadot's Amazon goddess has in store for us! The film is also slated for release during the beginning of Pride Month, so just in case you were curious, Wonder Woman said "Gay rights!!!"
Directed by Patty Jenkins. In theaters June 5.
Another highly-anticipated Marvel release with an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek, The Eternals is set to make MCU history by featuring a gay, married character, as confirmed by Kevin Feige.
Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6.