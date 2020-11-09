The most wonderful time of the year is nigh and the hilarious trailer for Happiest Season is finally here!
Hulu's newest queer holiday rom-com was directed by Clea DuVall and will star Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a couple who goes home for the holidays — but things don't go quite as expected.
The official description reads:
"Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas."
The star-studded film will also star Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, and more!
Happiest Season premieres November 25 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below!
