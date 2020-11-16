Chatting & Celebrating Queer Love With the Stars of 'Happiest Season'

We're gearing up to celebrate the Happiest Season with a queer new rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis!

Written and directed by Clea DuVall, the film follows two girlfriends as they travel home to Pittsburgh to visit Harper's (Davis) family, but "meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough," reads the official description. "Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Stewart) learns that Harper has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew."

In February, just before the pandemic shutdowns, PRIDE visited the film set and had one question for the cast and crew of the groundbreaking film: Why does this feel so important?

The queer rom-com is a relatively new concept to major studios (only Love, Simon comes to mind), and with a slew of new LGBTQ+ holiday films on the horizon, it feels like a movement that is gaining momentum. So what's it like to be a part of this groundbreaking moment that's happening right now, especially with a film starring two women?

Scroll down for answers from DuVall, Stewart, and Davis as well as costars Alison Brie, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Burl Moseley, and Mary Holland!