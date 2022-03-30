Here’s Your First Look at Hulu’s Gay Teen Rom-Com Crush

A fresh teen rom-com following the romance of two high school girls is on its way to Hulu, and PRIDE has the exclusive first look at Crush.

"When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on," the official description reads. "But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like."

Two stills from the film show glimmers of the romance between the two stars, Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho.

Megan Mullally also stars in the film alongside Love Victor's Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Aasif Mandvi, Addie Weyrich, and Michelle Buteau. American High, the studio behind Plan B and Sex Appeal, is producing.

"It’s exciting to be making a coming-of-age comedy about love that normalizes the queer experience," director Sammi Cohen tells PRIDE. "Growing up, LGBTQ+ representation in films like Tomboy, Pariah, and But I’m a Cheerleader, changed how I felt about myself. They made the invisible kid inside me feel seen, accepted and empowered. That’s what I hope this movie does for audiences today. With the discrimination and active legislation taking place right now it feels more important than ever to tell queer stories and to continue normalizing the queer experience as a human experience."

Crush premieres April 29, 2022 on Hulu.