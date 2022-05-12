Scroll To Top
Gays Rejoice! A Simple Favor Is Getting a Sequel

a-simple-favor-sequel.jpg

We can't wait to see these femme fatales back on our screens! 

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
May 12 2022 10:19 AM EDT

Some tea to die for...

A Simple Favor, the beloved queer dramedy starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, is getting a sequel!

The first movie follows Stephanie (Kendrick), a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily (Lively), a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

The movie is chock-full of campy twists and turns that we won't spoil here, but is a hilarious and drama-filled ride all the way through.

Both Kendrick and Lively will reprise their roles, though it's not yet clear how or what the plot will be, but we can't wait to see these femme fatales back on our screens! 

