Lauren Jauregui's Debut Solo Album Is Coming Out in 2020!

We'll be getting a full-length album from the "More Than That" singer sometime in the new year!

Ever since pop group Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018, we've been waiting to hear what kind of sound member Lauren Jauregui would serve up for the fans in her solo work. We got a little taste when the openly bi songstress released two solo singles, "Expectations" and "More Than That," in the past year, but now, Harmonizers everywhere are eager for a full-length album—and it looks like the wait is almost over!

When asked by Billboard Pride about a possible release date for her debut LP at this weekend's Teen Choice Awards, Lauren told the outlet that sometime in 2020 is most likely. "I got you guys, I promise," she said.

We don't know much else about the project, and we're still a few months away from the new year, but at least we have tracks like "Expectations" and "More Than That" to hold us over until then!

