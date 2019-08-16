The Stans Are Loving Normani's New 'Motivation' Music Video

She did what she had to do!!!

In case you weren't aware, Normani has officially arrived.

The singer-songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member released a new single AND music video last night entitled "Motivation" and the track (which was co-written by Ariana Grande) is nothing short of pure pop perfection!! Serving tons of vocals, choreo, and face, the video is filled with homages and references to pop classics like Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" and Jennifer Lopez's "I'm Real," and makes a very-needed statement about representation in music, especially for girls of color.

Basically, "Motivation" is everything the pop world has been desperately missing these past few years, so of course people are going wild for Normani!

But the stans weren't the only ones living for Normani! So many fellow of her peers and fellow pop girls also showed off their support. (And there's nothing better than queens supporting other queens!!)

But don't just take the fandom's word for it! Watch all of Normani's pop excellence for yourself in the music video for "Motivation" below!