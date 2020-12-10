Troye Sivan & Kacey Musgraves' New Music Video Should Be a Full Movie

Who do we have to talk to make "Easy" its own feature-length film?!?!

Popstar Troye Sivan gave his song "Easy" a glittery facelift in a new remix with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson — and we're absolutely obsessed with the new music video!

We already knew Kacey and Troye sound stunning together since their Christmas track "Glittery" dropped last year, but they've truly outdone themselves in this angsty, mulleted, disco-balled, whirlwind of a music video.

Even the poster screams "MAKE ME INTO A MOVIE!"

The song originally appeared on Sivan's In A Dream EP that he released earlier this year, but we're so glad he enlisted Musgraves and Ronson for this stunning remix. BRB while we play this on repeat forever!

Watch the full music video for "Easy" below!