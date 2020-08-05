Miley Cyrus Teases New Era of Music...With Dua Lipa

Miley is coming!

The Disney star turned pop chameleon is gearing up for a new era of music.

Cyrus teased her fans on Instagram (using the app's latest feature, Reel) with a glittery disco ball wonderland. The song playing in the background is labeled "Midnight Sky," and according to a press release, Cyrus "will be launching a 'scavenger hunt' across her Instagram page throughout the day previewing exclusive images, sound bites, and celebrity listening parties."

The star also posted a picture of herself with Dua Lipa, supposedly listening to the track. It's unclear if Dua is on the song or just an admirer herself. "Dua has heard what you haven’t..." Miley wrote with a moon emoji.

We still don't have any release dates, or even titles, just yet. Looks like we should settle in for a bit more teasing from Cyrus!