Demi Lovato Addresses End of Engagement in New Track 'Still Have Me'

"I'm a mess and I'm still broken," the pop stars sings on her newest song.

Less than a week after calling off her engagement with actor Max Ehrich, pop star Demi Lovato is giving her heart a break.

The 28-year-old surprise-released her new song "Still Have Me" on her Instagram and Twitter pages. "Music is always there for me," she wrote.

The drop is so sudden that her management team didn't even have enough notice to get it up on streaming platforms. It seems the full three-and-a-half-minute song is only available in full on Twitter.

"I'm a mess and I'm still broken," she sings. "But I'm finding my way back/And it feels like someone's stolen/All the light I ever had."

Lovato and Ehrich had only been dating for six months and engaged for two when the two called it off. Earlier this month, fans circulated alleged tweets from Ehrich where he openly lusted after Selena Gomez and compared the two pop stars, which might've played a part in their break-up. He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Us Weekly reports Ehrich "found out about their engagement being over 'through a tabloid'" and has begged Lovato to contact him over social media. "If you’re reading this…I love you always…unconditionally…no matter what."

He has yet to respond to Lovato's latest track.