Remember the Time Oprah Didn't Know the Words to 'We Belong Together?'

"We Belong Together" is a classic.

The sad, romantic 2005 ballad from Mariah Carey's tenth (and arguably best) studio album The Emancipation of Mimi spent a whopping 14 consecutive weeks at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (her 16th #1 hit at the time) and is credited as the single that helped usher in a comeback era for the legendary singer after a slight decline in popularity from 2001 to 2004. Since it's release 15 years ago, the song has sold over 4 million units in its lifetime so far and has become one of Mimi's most iconic works. The song was literally EVERYWHERE in the mid to late '00s, and it's with only a little exaggeration that we quote Mean Girls in saying that almost everyone in the English-speaking world probably knows the song!

But as hard as it is to remember, there actually was a time when the song was brand new (it was only just released in 2005, after all) and people weren't as familiar with it then as they are now — longtime talk-show host and Oscar-nominated actress Oprah Winfrey can attest to this.

During a 2005 appearance on Oprah's self-titled daytime talk show, Mariah performed the beloved track for the audience, and although it's obvious Oprah was excited to have Mimi on the stage, she...didn't quite know all the words just yet...

Because of the way stan culture works, the hilarious moment(s) of Oprah pretending to sing along to Mariah resurfaced on the internet recently and have since become a hilarious meme.

Like the queens they are, Mariah and Oprah are being totally good sports about the whole thing, though, and the two got together (virtually) to recreate the moment 15 years after it originally happened!

"I may not have known the words back then, but after 10 interviews together, I now know the FULL meaning of @mariahcarey," Oprah captioned the epic post on Instagram, promoting her latest interview with the Elusive Chanteuse about her newest memoir The Meaning of Mariah.

We stan good-natured, hilarious queens!