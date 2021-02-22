DaBaby Seemingly Dissed JoJo Siwa, But the Stans Weren't Having It

The internet came to the queer Nickelodeon star's defense after the rapper mentioned her in his latest track.

It's been a fun, mostly positive ride for dancer and Nickelodeon starlet JoJo Siwa ever since her public coming out earlier this year, but of course, because we live in truly weird, unpredictable times, sometimes the most random things can happen to throw that positivity off — like JoJo seemingly getting called out by rapper DaBaby.

On Friday, the rapper and songwriter (who has had a slew of hits since his breakout in 2019 with the track "Suge (Yea Yea)") released the music video for his song "Beatbox Freestyle" which, as Vulture points out, is a remix of SpotEmGottem 2020 track "Beat Box."

In the video, DaBaby holds up a picture of JoJo while rapping the line "you a bitch, JoJo Siwa, bitch," and well, if you think it's kinda really weird for a 29-year-old man to be calling a 17-year-old minor a "bitch" for what seems to be no reason at all, you're definitely not alone.

Of course, as soon as listeners heard DaBaby's JoJo call out on his track, the defenses (and the memes) started flowing abundantly online:

When the controversy started reaching its peak over the weekend, DaBaby himself took to Twitter to clear some things up, directly mentioning JoJo Siwa and saying how big of a fan he and her daughter are of her and that the line from the track was just word play and that he was in no way dissing her.

"My 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan," DaBaby wrote. "I bought her every product you have out. She think she you."

He continued:

"Don’t let em trick you into thinking I'd ever have a problem with you. My wordplay just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, keep shining!"

JoJo herself has yet to comment on the situation. (But best believe, we can't wait for her to!)