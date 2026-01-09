Hi Fam 🌈
The 2026 Winter Olympics are still a month away, but Team Gay is already starting to assemble! We know who we’re rooting for!
🏒 Meet every queer athlete on Team USA's Olympic women's hockey team
🥵 15 steamy pics of gay Olympic hunk Conor McDermott-Mostowy that deserve gold
⛸️ Amber Glenn is set to be the first out queer woman on the U.S. Olympic figure skating team
🇨🇦 Meet every queer athlete on the Canada's women's hockey team
😍 Thomas Dekker is stripping down in his sexy new photoshoots & music videos
📺 Our 25 most-anticipated queer TV shows coming in 2026
😘 Never slept with a 'stone top' lesbian before? Here are 6 tips for your first time
Cheers,
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
PRIDE Exclusives 💅
PRIDE Sports ⛸️
Meet every queer athlete on the Olympic women's hockey team
Leila Devlin/Getty Images; Harry How/Getty Images; Leila Devlin/Getty Images
All 6 queer players on Canada's Olympic women's hockey team
Leila Devlin/Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images; Michael Chisholm/Getty Images
Amber Glenn is set to be the first out queer woman on the U.S. Olympic figure skating team
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis tie the knot in 'soccer's royal wedding'
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
11 smoking hot lesbian and sapphic athletes with biceps that will make you sweat
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC; footage still via TikTok @mamaaintraise; Steph Chambers/Getty Images
That's so GAY! 🏳️🌈
Our 25 most-anticipated queer TV shows coming in 2026
Prime Video; HBO
The 15 hottest male celebrities wearing Speedos in pop culture history
Fox; John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images; Netflix
Gays share the gayest thing straight guys have done with them — and it’s wild
LightField Studios/Shutterstock
Sex / Dating / Wellness 💋
Never slept with a 'stone top' lesbian before? Here are 6 tips for your first time
Stasia04/Shutterstock
Will the gays rule 'Traitors' season 4? What their astrological charts reveal about their odds
Euan Cherry/PEACOCK
Don't miss this deal! 🤑
Get OUT / The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox!
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!