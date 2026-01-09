11 smoking hot lesbian and sapphic athletes with biceps that will make you sweat

Women’s sports has been getting more popular every year, and we understand the obsession. These athletes are incredibly talented and are powerhouses whether they are fighting it out in the ring, on the court, or across the ice.
And the fact that there are so many lesbian and sapphic athletes at a time when there are still so few out men in sports, just makes us love women's sports more.
But beyond being endlessly impressed with the level of athleticism and talent these queer athletes possess, we also can’t help but swoon over their equally impressive muscles.
Muscle mommies are a thing for a reason! These athletes excel at basketball, rugby, hockey, and mixed martial arts in large part because of all the work they do to stay fit, including building up their biceps. Honesty, thank god for arm day.
Welcome to the gun show!
Natasha Cloud — WNBA
New York Liberty point guard Natasha Cloud frequently stuns fans with her game days outfits, and tattoo-covered bulging biceps.
Marie-Philip Poulin — PWHL
Marie-Philip Poulin is one of the most well-known women’s hockey players of all time for a reason. She makes history on the ice every year, but she also should be winning awards for her enormous guns. They truly are a thing to behold!
Hilary Knight — PWHL
Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight isn’t just strong as the captain of the Seattle Torrents; she has the big muscles to back up every move she makes on the ice.
Courtney Williams — WNBA
When Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams isn’t showing off online as one half of the StudBudz, she’s showing off her masc lesbian fashion sense and blowing fans away with her guns.
Diamante — AEW
Wrestler Diamante knows how to put on a show in the ring as part of the AEW, but fans aren’t just busy staring at her wrestling moves, they're also drooling over her biceps.
Carly Jackson — PWHL
@tuffmustard
Something about a dangly earring and no sleeves ✨ #pwhl #pwhlseattle @Megan Carter @Transformers MEGATRON 📸: @Seattle Torrent @The PWHL
Seattle Torrents goalie Carly Jackson is known for her thirst traps, and we’re not mad about it. Her arms don’t just stop pucks, they make lesbians everywhere swoon.
Zoe Boyd — PWHL
Boston Fleet star player Zoe Boyd hasn’t just made a name for herself on the ice, she is also well known for her masc lesbian fits that frequently show off her impressive biceps.
Azzi Fudd — UConn basketball
Azzi Fudd might not have made it to the WNBA yet — she’s still playing college ball — but her arms have already taken center stage. WNBA star Paige Bueckers is one lucky lady!
Sha'Carri Richardson — Olympic Track and Field
While many of these athletes on this list fall into the masc/butch category, Olympic gold medal sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson doesn’t just sport huge muscles (have you seen her arms and thighs?!) she serves high femme muscle queen!
Charli Jacoby — Rugby
U.S. women’s rugby star Charli Jacoby is a force to be reckoned with on the pitch, and her big biceps only make her that much more impressive. The fact that she’s dating Aussie rugby player Lori Cramer just means that you have twice the muscles to enjoy.
Amanda Nunes — UFC
Women’s UFC GOAT Amanda Nunes is not only the first openly lesbian MMA champion, but she’s also capable of making queer women around the world weak in the knees with her huge biceps covered in impressive tattoos.