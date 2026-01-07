Kyle Richards shares coming out advice: 'Just be fearless and have faith'

Kyle Richards is being honest.
The gorgeous reality star is opening up like never before on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
After revealing that she was in a relationship with an unknown person following her separation from Mauricio Umansky, many fans started to wonder if the new beau happened to be singer Morgan Wade.
The rumors fueled even more when she seemingly confirmed her bisexuality by saying she "could go Brad or Angelina" when opening up to the other ladies about her dating life.
"Listen, they were hinting and beating around the bush! I know this game you're playing," Richards tells PRIDE. "Listen, give the people what they want to hear! I knew what they were going for, set me entertain them. What can I say?"
Although Richards has stated that she's currently single on RHOBH, the star is keeping her options open as she continues to navigate the dating scene.
"I'm being honest about who I am. We're all evolving and changing! I think a lot more people are [queer] than we probably realize. Come along for the ride with me!"
The reality star has even admitted that she addressed her evolving sexuality with her four daughters once tabloids started speculating about her relationship with Wade. Now, Richards is sharing her own coming out advice to anyone exploring their own identities.
"Be fearless. Whatever it is in life that you want to be, you just have to be fearless. Whatever ladder you have to climb to get to where you want in your life and business, just be fearless and have faith."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Thursday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Kyle Richards from BravoCon 2025, check out the video at the top of the page.