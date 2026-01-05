Will the gays rule Traitors season 4? What their astrological charts reveal about their odds

The Traitors returns January 8, offering another season of high-stakes deception, social maneuvering, and psychological gameplay.

Season four’s lineup includes five LGBTQ+ contestants: Top Chef season 10 winner (and current host) Kristen Kish, ice skating icon Johnny Weir, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 4 winner Monet X Change, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, and reality TV personality Colton Underwood.

Since astrology says a lot about how people navigate trust, handle manipulation, and perform under high-stakes social pressure, here’s how I see each contestant faring.

Kristen Kish Sam McElwee/Peacock Kristen Kish has her Sun conjunct (that’s astro-jargon for “very close to”) Uranus — the planet of surprises, change, and disruption. That adds a strong streak of unpredictability, making her difficult to read and quick to pivot (Uranus is the chameleon of the zodiac). Another major advantage: her Mercury in big-picture-thinking Sagittarius, which makes her wired to focus on overarching strategy rather than getting lost in minutia. Her Moon-Pluto conjunction is also a huge plus, which speaks to ease with emotional intensity and psychological depth, along with an acute awareness of power dynamics. This will give Kristen the “superpower” to easily and accurately clock who holds influence and who’s unraveling. It’s also an aspect associated with staying composed under scrutiny, giving her an edge in moments when others may crack or reveal too much. Her Mercury-Neptune conjunction is the big mixed bag in her chart. It gives her a natural ability to redirect conversations and keep details fluid, but it can also blur clarity. At times, others in the group may struggle to fully grasp her point, opening the door to misinterpretation.

Johnny Weir Sam McElwee/Peacock Johnny Weir has a trine (that’s a 120-degree angle; a “harmonious” contact) between his Moon and Neptune. This gives him an exceptional ability to sense what’s happening beneath the surface and also pick up on subtle shifts in body language and group dynamics. He also has a sextile (a 60-degree angle; another “harmonious” contact) between his Moon and Pluto. That’s a classic aspect of emotional resilience and a willingness to sit with discomfort, which can help in a game where emotional overwhelm can play against you. However, the Sun-Jupiter opposition in his chart speaks to a tendency toward excess: too much openness, too much confidence, or a tendency to overplay a hand. This may be disarming early on and help him build goodwill, but it can easily become a liability once the game tightens. My other concern is his Mercury in Cancer, which is “unaspected” (that means it isn’t interacting with anything else in his chart). Unaspected planets operate at extremes, and with Mercury ruling communication, this can show up as Johnny feeling things very strongly but struggling to communicate them effectively.

Monét X Change Sam McElwee/Peacock Monét X Change has her Pisces Sun in a harmonious angle to Jupiter, which comes across as warmth, charisma, and an ability to connect quickly. Her Sagittarius Moon adds emotional flexibility and an ease with shifting situations. Monét’s Sagittarius Moon brings a frank and open emotional style that favors honesty and humor, so she’ll easily come across as genuine and easy to trust. But, Sagittarius Moons aren’t known for sitting quietly with information, and in a game where selective disclosure can make the difference between being eliminated and making it to the end, that much transparency could work against her. Like Johnny Weir, Monét also has an unaspected Mercury. She may notice things others don’t, but getting everyone else on board can prove difficult.

Porsha Williams Sam McElwee/Peacock One of Porsha Williams' biggest strengths is a harmonious connection between her Moon and Mercury, which gives her a natural ability to translate feelings into words in a way that feels relatable and persuasive. This gives her a high degree of emotional fluency that can be very helpful to build alliances and shape group perceptions. Her chart also has a major wildcard by way of her unaspected (not connected to anything else in her chart) Mars in Gemini. While this gives her sharp mental reflexes and fast verbal instincts, it also makes her prone to reacting before fully assessing and processing events. She'll excel at quick comebacks and decisive moves, but could easily and unnecessarily escalate arguments. Her Mercury tells a complicated story, too. Retrograde in Cancer and challenged by Saturn, it can create moments of heartfelt honesty, followed by second-guessing and overthinking. Porsha's biggest obstacle in this game will be her own hesitation and self-doubt.