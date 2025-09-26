Skip to content
Orville Peck’s shirtless 'Street Fighter' training video has gay fans begging to be knocked out

The queer cowboy-turned-villain is giving fans biceps, thighs, and a deadly high kick.

Orville Peck's roundhouse kick

Andrew J. Stillman
By Andrew J. StillmanSeptember 26 2025 / 2:10 PM
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
Orville Peck may be country music’s masked cowboy, but his latest Instagram drop proves he’s also a martial arts thirst trap in the making.

The South African-born, Canadian-raised singer has built a cult following with his fringed mask, booming baritone, and unapologetically queer spin on outlaw country. But now, Peck is trading the stage spotlight for the silver screen. Earlier this year, he was cast as Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot — and this week’s Instagram carousel showed he’s taking the villain role very seriously.

The post featured a mix of Peck’s greatest hits: a gym selfie highlighting his tattooed arms and thighs, a cowboy look with his signature mask and a tank top, and plenty of flexing. But it was the final clip that stole the show. In it, Peck ditches the fringe for bare skin and delivers a shirtless roundhouse kick with surprising speed and precision. It was enough to convince fans he’s already mastered Vega’s finishing moves.

“Round house kick my head pls,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Your boyfriend is so lucky.”

Others staked a claim on him for themselves, saying their future husband looks great.

Another breathless fan simply said, “Why did that kick make me gasp?”

Even Peck’s less action-heavy posts drew their own wave of attention. A gym selfie highlighting his tattooed arms and thighs had people zooming in, while a cowboy look with a tank top and bulging biceps earned the comment, “Feel free to never wear sleeves again.”

It’s the kind of multi-layered thirst that only Peck can pull off: equal parts queer cowboy icon, country crooner, and now, a cinematic villain who could crush your heart (or your skull) with a single kick.

The Street Fighter reboot is slated for 2026, but if this training clip is any indication, Peck doesn’t need a claw to be deadly—his abs and thighs are already finishing moves.

