Trump called him ‘Little Marco’ Rubio in a d*ck-measuring contest — now he’s his Sec of State pick

Another day, another absolute nightmare name being floated as part of Donald Trump's incoming cabinet.

Trump makes enemies wherever he goes and thinks the height of debate is making up insulting nicknames for his political rivals, but now that it's time to fill his cabinet, he seems to have forgotten all of the ridiculous barbs and childish fights he got in over the years.

Case in point: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Trump has announced that he's planning to appoint Rubio to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of State — the country's top diplomat, a position once held by Hilary Clinton in the Obama administration — despite the fact that the two men once got into a dick measuring contest.

During the Republican primaries in 2016, the MAGA leader called Rubio "little Marco," a "liar," and a "choke artist" — an oblique reference to Rubio supposedly choking on water when he was responding to one of Obama's State of the Union addresses, but it sounds like Trump was saying something very different about Rubio's…skill set.

The Floria Senator responded by mocking Trump for having "small hands" and his silver-spoon upbringing by saying, "A tough guy? This guy inherited $200m. He's never faced any struggle."