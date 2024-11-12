Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump called him ‘Little Marco’ Rubio in a d*ck-measuring contest — now he’s his Sec of State pick

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
Maxin Elramsisy/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock

How is this not a parody? How is this real life?

Another day, another absolute nightmare name being floated as part of Donald Trump's incoming cabinet.

Trump makes enemies wherever he goes and thinks the height of debate is making up insulting nicknames for his political rivals, but now that it's time to fill his cabinet, he seems to have forgotten all of the ridiculous barbs and childish fights he got in over the years.

Case in point: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Trump has announced that he's planning to appoint Rubio to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of State — the country's top diplomat, a position once held by Hilary Clinton in the Obama administration — despite the fact that the two men once got into a dick measuring contest.

During the Republican primaries in 2016, the MAGA leader called Rubio "little Marco," a "liar," and a "choke artist" — an oblique reference to Rubio supposedly choking on water when he was responding to one of Obama's State of the Union addresses, but it sounds like Trump was saying something very different about Rubio's…skill set.

The Floria Senator responded by mocking Trump for having "small hands" and his silver-spoon upbringing by saying, "A tough guy? This guy inherited $200m. He's never faced any struggle."

Yes, you read that right. Two Republicans spent the 2016 debates when the GOP was trying to decide who their presidential nominee was going to be, making fun of the sizes of each other's…poles, like a couple of middle schoolers.

Frankly, both men should probably refrain from any more dick jokes because Stormy Daniels has the market cornered, hilariously calling Trump's penis "unique and horrifying" and "like a toadstool." Ouch.

Of course, eventually, Rubio saw the writing on the walls and decided to kiss the ring and endorse Trump and is now set to become the first Latino Secretary of State. Everyone knows that people who engage in weird dick-measuring contests should be entrusted with negotiating with foreign leaders. Right?

How is this reality not a parody?

politicsdonald trumplittle marcomarco rubiopoliticianspresidential electionsecretary of statetrumptrump administration
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

