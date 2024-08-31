Scroll To Top
20 HILARIOUS reactions to JD Vance latest FAILED attempt to insult Kamala Harris

JD Vance tried to insult Kamala Harris
lev raddin/Shutterstock; Sir. David/Shutterstock

If we didn't know better we'd think he was trying to tank his own campaign!


Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance, tried to roast Vice President yesterday but instead managed to insult a Republican former Miss Teen USA contestant and caused women on the internet to fantasize about chasing him with pitchforks and torches.

The Ohio senator and V.P. hopeful sparked outrage after he likened Harris' performance in yesterday's CNN interview to the time Miss Teen USA contestant Caitlin Upton went viral back in 2007 for flubbing a question during the pageant.

Before the CNN interview was even broadcast last night, Vance took to X to post the once viral clip of Upton's incoherent answer when she was asked why "a fifth of Americans can't locate the U.S. on a world map," along with the caption, "BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview."

People quickly started berating Vance for resurfacing an embarrassing moment that caused Upton to contemplate suicide when it first went viral. But beyond that, it also manages to feel incredibly misogynistic — something Vance has proven he's good at.

He also failed to consider any of the context for the clip he used. First of all, at the time that happened, Trump owned the Miss Teen USA pageant, and he once bragged to Howard Stern that he used to make the rounds at the pageants when contestants weren't dressed, Vanity Fair reports. After the viral moment Vance posted, Upton signed up with Trump's modeling agency and then became a Trump supporter in 2020. So his post is essentially saying that Harris is so dumb and will perform so poorly that she's the equivalent of a MAGA woman.

Vance also manages to embarrass himself at every turn, so he may want to stay in his lane. Not only has he pissed off "childless cat ladies" everywhere, but he made picking up donuts the most awkward thing to ever happen, and just yesterday, he was booed by members of the International Association of Firefighters during a speech. If we didn't know his horrific values and love of Project 2025, we'd almost think he was trying to tank his own election.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to JD Vance being a sexist pig once again!

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

