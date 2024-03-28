Scroll To Top
Politics

​Watch Larry David ROAST 'little baby' Donald Trump like only he can, we're CACKLING

Comedian Larry David and former president Donald Trump
Shutterstock

It's so satisfying to hear someone say what were all thinking!

Need a shady giggle? Then look no further. Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David ripped into Donald Trump like only he could, and the result was pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good!

In a teaser clip for Friday’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace starts by asking David, “How much has the whole 2020 election and everything that has flowed from it pissed you off?”

Then, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star made our day by going on a full Larry David-style rant about the former president and his dangerous election denial rhetoric.

“You can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of the [election],” he said.

Then David doubled down and said exactly what we’re all thinking: that Trump is a “sociopath.”

“I mean, it’s so crazy, he’s such a sociopath, he’s so insane, he just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost. And look how he’s fooled everybody, he’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. He’s such a sick man. He’s so sick.”

Finally, David answered the original question, “Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all,” he quipped.

David has made no secret of his disdain for Trump. Over the years, he’s taken aim at the former president in multiple episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, including mocking red MAGA hats and doing his own parody take on Trump’s infamous mugshot during the show’s final season.

Watch the full interview on March 29 on CNN.

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

