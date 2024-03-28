​Watch Larry David ROAST 'little baby' Donald Trump like only he can, we're CACKLING

Need a shady giggle? Then look no further. Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David ripped into Donald Trump like only he could, and the result was pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good!

In a teaser clip for Friday’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace starts by asking David, “How much has the whole 2020 election and everything that has flowed from it pissed you off?”

Then, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star made our day by going on a full Larry David-style rant about the former president and his dangerous election denial rhetoric.

“You can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of the [election],” he said.