PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/5

We love our drag queens (and kings!) here at PRIDE. Not only have they always been at the forefront of queer liberation as some of the most highly visible members of our beautiful rainbow family, but they always keep us laughing through the hard times and they inspire and challenge us with their art. While that’s certainly true every week, this week in particular we wanted to take a beat to celebrate some important moments this week from these incredible entertainers and activists.

For instance, this week saw Tia Kofi crowned as a “Queen of the Mother Tucking World” on Drag Race UK vs. the World, which marked the first time a person of color took home the crown in the UK franchise and only the second time one has earned the title in Europe (that honor went to Drag Race France’s Keiona). PRIDE sat down with Tia and her fellow finalist Hannah Conda for a hilarious and revealing kiki. Speaking of beloved Drag Race winners, Jinkx Monsoon continues her reign of domination on television as we got our first look at her in action on the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and on a more personal note she also shared her new chosen name with the world. Finally, newcomer Morphine Love Dion opened up about her time on season 16 and Mama Ru dished on who she would like to see play her in a biopic about her life — and frankly, we agree!

We also caught up with the winning couple of For the Love of DILFs season two to see if their love survived leaving DILF Mansion, we learned a sweet piece of trans and ally history, and CACKLED like crazy over Trump’s latest humiliation(s) — oh, and sat back with some popcorn to watch Martina Navratilova rake Caitlyn Jenner over the coals. What a week!



🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish and his bestie Karsyn went to the newest chic spot on the Las Vegas Strip: Chéri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas. The duo attended their Spring Bloom event, so it was the perfect way to celebrate the nice weather finally coming back

And I headed to the Metreon theater in San Francisco with my bestie for a special screening of The First Omen — which I LOVED! The prequel to the classic horror film features a '70s aesthetic that belies a truly timely and timeless story about authoritarian assaults on bodily autonomy. It's grotesque, bold, and brilliant. Read PRIDE's full review here.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Universal; Starz; @chappellroan/X Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: Monkey Man Bearded baddie Dev Patel is a triple threat as the actor, writer, and director of this revenge tale inspired the the legend of Lord Hanuman. In the film, he's a man named Kid who spends his nights working at an underground fight club, where he dons a monkey mask and regularly takes beatings — until he finally sees an opportunity for revenge. Why is it on our must-see list? The film features a heroic assist by the hijra community, the third gender in India. In theaters now. 📺 Stream & Chill: Mary & George At last, we are finally getting our thirsty little eyes on one of our most anticipated limited series, like, maybe ever. Based on the true story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore) and her beautiful and charismatic son George (Nicholas Galitzine)'s plot to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. This is about to be so STEAMY! Streaming on Starz now. 🎧 In our ears: "Good Luck, Babe" by Chappell Roan Chappell Roan is our current obsession, from teaching classes at Harvard and kissing Olivia Rodrigo (on the same day no less) to kicking off her new era with her single 'Good Luck, Babe,' today she really is that girl and we could not be more excited about it all.

