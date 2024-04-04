Trump is no longer dog whistling and the internet is ruthlessly ROASTING him — as they should be

A video of a speech former Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gave back in February is finding new life on social media, and people are destroying Trump in the comments, normally the former president resorts to dog whistles, but here he's laying it out in black and white — LITERALLY.

The clip, which is currently picking up speed on X (formerly Twitter), is from a campaign event in South Carolina on February 23, where Trump made some disgusting statements about voters preferring a white president.

In the speech, Trump compares himself to President Barack Obama and then asks a question in a way only a racist would, "Would you rather have the Black president or the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price?"

Donald Trump: “Would you rather have the Black president or the white president? I think they want the white guy.” pic.twitter.com/YMqgf8iwT2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 4, 2024 For those who need to hear this: Referring to a two-term U.S. president as "the Black president" is absolutely racist. Also... has he forgotten that he's not running against Obama but Biden, you know, another white guy? People on social media were quick to call him out for it. Some X users were questioning whether he was "hallucinating about Obama running against him again" — a mistake he's made many times on the campaign trail. Another person pointed out that regardless of what race the next president ends up being, "It won't be the orange guy, that's for sure." While others decided to call a spade a spade. Trump may think he's gotten good at hiding his racism behind dog whistles and coded language, but "the KKK must be delighted…," one person commented.

The KKK must be delighted… — إياد أبو شقرا (@eyad1949) April 4, 2024 While the video clip, which has now racked up 2 million views on X, only shows a 14-second section of Trump's speech, the full context is just as upsetting. Trump talked about his popularity with Black voters being the result of his criminal indictments and mug shot. "A lot of people said that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against," he said, according to USA Today. Right, because the only way Black constituents can relate to a candidate is if they've had a run-in with the justice system. This transparent attempt to curry favor with Black voters is pathetic — which is honestly pretty on-brand for Trump. He said all this at an event sponsored by the Black Conservative Federation, where USA Today reported that two-thirds of the crowd were Black. "The lights are so bright in my eyes I can't see too many people out there. But I can only see the Black ones. I can't see any white ones. That's how far I've come." It's difficult to say something bigoted at the same time as patting yourself on the back for not being prejudiced, but somehow, Trump pulled it off. Then came the line that is currently going viral, "Would you rather have the Black president or the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price?" As the crowd cheered *eyeroll*, Trump concluded, "I think they want the white guy." Next time your edge lord cousin or your "economically anxious" uncle tries to tell you that Trump isn't just a garden variety racist, show them this clip — it's all there, in black and white. Keep scrolling to see the best social media reactions to Trump's horrid speech!

Does he mean the guy who won two full terms compared to his one failed term? The black guy who would be president now if not for term limits.



It looks like America resoundingly said they did not want Trump, which is why he lost. He will lose again. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) April 4, 2024

