Scroll To Top
Trans

This iconic hardcore band once helped a trans friend pay for her surgery

This iconic hardcore band once helped a trans friend pay for her surgery

Beastie Boys
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Renewed attention is being drawn to Donna Lee Parsons' story online.

rachelkiley

A sweet story about how Beastie Boys helped an influential figure in hardcore music history transition in her final days is gaining renewed attention thanks to a popular zine-turned-substack.

Norman Brannon’s Anti-Matter recently conducted an interview with Laura Jane Grace, the lead singer of Against Me! who became one of the most high profile punk musicians to come out as trans back in 2012.

Laying the groundwork for the interview, Brannon decided to take a look back at the influence of Donna Lee Parsons, who opened a store called Rat Cage Records in New York City in the 1980s. Rat Cage soon turned into a label that was most notably home to Beastie Boys before they signed to Def Jam in 1984.

At the time, Parsons still identified as male, although Brannon compiled several recollections from people in and around the local hardcore scene in that era who recalled her casually wearing dresses whenever she felt like it — something she wrote of herself on her blog in the aughts.

She didn’t come out until trans until 2002, even saying she hadn’t heard of the term before then. Shortly after she did, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, leading to her premature death in September 2003.

But some of the people she had an impact on wanted to make sure she got to live out that last year of her life on her own terms.

“My understanding was that she was pretty much dying, and that she wanted to live out the rest of the little time she had left in the body of her choosing,” Adam Horovitz said in Beastie Boys Book. “So [Adam] Yauch took care of it. He organized it so we gave her the money for the [gender-affirming] operation, but it was under the guise of reimbursement and unpaid back royalties for the Polly Wog Stew record from 1982.”

“Donna got the operation, and then within a year passed away,” he added.

Although the small kindness of these musicians might be the hook to their fans, Brannon is clearly reviving Parsons’s story to remind everyone that LGBTQ+ people—and specifically trans people—have always been around shaping society in key ways, even if that isn’t the way history books tell the stories.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TransEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
adam horovitzadam yauchbeastie boysdave parsonsdonna lee parsonsrat cage records
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio