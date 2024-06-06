30 Electric Pics from the OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride

Steven On The Scene; Jon Viscott; Nazrin Massaro
OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride kicked off Pride Month with headliners Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe, and Diplo. With other talent including Doechil, Trixie Mattel, Keke Palmer, and VINCINT, the celebration set the bar high for Pride Month!
Created by event producer Consoletti, who saw a desire from LGBTQ+ artists wanting to connect with their communities, OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride is a celebration of queer music, created for and by queer people, in queer communities.
Since 2022, the OUTLOUD Music Festival has been graciously hosted in the City of WestHollywood, as one of the City’s flagship programs of WeHo Pride Weekend, a partnership that has been truly important to growing the brand.
“West Hollywood is the epicenter of queer culture and entertainment, and we are a proud and vibrant hub where acceptance is embraced and diversity thrives,” said City of West HollywoodMayor John M. Erickson. “The City of West Hollywood takes immense pride in fostering LGBTQ+community and joy, and we’re excited to bring people together to celebrate at OUTLOUD andWeHo Pride. Not only will we showcase incredible queer talent, we will also embody the spirit of inclusivity and unity, which is the core of what defines our city.”
Keep scrolling for a peek at all the Pride festivities!
