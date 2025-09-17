Malta is the secret Pride destination where gays are going wild

Summer may be coming to an end, but Pride is still in full effect!
While some people think Pride Month is the only month to enjoy all of the gay festivities, there's many queer celebrations that happen year-round.
In fact, the tiny island of Malta is actually considered one of the best, if not the best, place in Europe for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Malta's rich gay culture, inclusive society, diverse history, and safe spaces give locals and tourists the opportunity to celebrate their queerness at any time.
The European country's annual Pride festival takes place all throughout the island with plenty of activations for people to explore and enjoy.
From drag shows to after parties, beaches and boat days, and even a Pride parade that takes place in the streets in the capital city of Valletta, Malta knows how to throw the ultimate party for the LGBTQ+ community.
Although Malta is still very much a religious place even to this day, the destination is one of the safest places in all of Europe for queer people. It's to believe this hidden gem in the Mediterranean Sea could be welcoming to so many gay people, but every color of the rainbow is represented.
Tourists lucky enough to visit Malta definitely need to visit some of the best queer or queer friendly spots scattered across the island. Golden Bay is one of the top spots for for all travelers to visit, while Riviera Bay is a secluded beach designed for a gay and nudist crowd.
Naturally, it wouldn't be a proper Pride celebration without some epic parties. LOLLIPOP throws some of the best gay events all year in Malta, so everyone in the community can let their hair down at the vibrant nightclubs or sickening pool soirées.
It's also worth noting that Malta's gorgeous architecture has served as a the backdrop for some of the biggest modern TV shows and movies including Game of Thrones, Jurassic World Rebirth, Jurassic World Dominion, Napoleon, and many more.
While Pride celebrations are definitely enticing, there's nothing better than going on side quests on such a gorgeous spot of the globe. There's countless amounts of historical landmarks, breathtaking photo ops, and delicious eateries to explore all throughout Malta. Country Terrace, Cargo Bar & Dine, Nenu the Artisan Baker, and Lumi at Malta by IHG offer some of the tastiest meals that foodies can enjoy on the stunning island.
There's no shortage of fabulous memories while visiting Malta, so add this beautiful destination to your Pride lineup for next year.
This incredible trip was provided by Visit Malta.