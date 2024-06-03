Scroll To Top
Interviews

Sasha Colby is the blueprint for everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for

Sasha Colby is the blueprint for everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for

Sasha Colby RuPaul's Drag Race Pride
Preston Meneses

As PRIDE's very first Grand Marshal, the RuPaul's Drag Race winner is opening up on her journey to becoming the inspirational woman she is today.

rickycornish

They don't call Sasha Colby a goddess for no reason.

When people think of Colby, their minds immediately turn to her mesmerizing lip syncs, breathtakingly gorgeous looks, contagious laugh, and iconic titles including Miss Continental and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

While her beauty, talents and success all stand on their own, anyone who personally knows Colby is well aware that her kind nature and humility has helped her achieve all of the dreams she's had since a young age.

Growing up as the youngest of seven kids in a conservative Jehovah's Witness household, this queen kicked off her inspiring journey once she began her transition as a teenager.

Sasha Colby

Preston Meneses

Colby's determination to stay true to her authentic self has not only opened countless amounts of doors personally and professionally, but it's resulted in her shattering glass ceilings and inspiring people around the globe.

"Every trans person I meet has had sort of connection. It's really beautiful to connect with a lot of trans kids and trans people who are at really dark places in their lives. The feedback has been wonderful. It seriously means the world to me," Colby tells PRIDE.

Pride is more crucial than ever this year and leaders like Colby are paving the way for many closeted individuals to find the courage to eventually live their lives as openly as possible.

As a queen who's even brought her queer joy to places like The White House, this Hawaii native is using her voice to let everyone know that the LGBTQ+ community is only getting stronger.

"People are actively trying to make us not proud of who we are. Drag is a protest. To have queer power and strength amidst all of this hatred is the one little piece of power that we do have. It feels like the '60s. We need to rise up. That's what Pride is, right? Just leveling up for the better of everyone."

Preston Meneses

Colby is the definition of an activist who puts her money where her mouth is... or on her butt cheeks, if you've seen one of her recent sickening performances on her majorly successful Stripped Tour.

The performer has represented her home state of Hawaii in GLAAD campaigns, helped register voters in the 2020 election, and even created a monthly trans-inclusive event at The Chapel, a super popular gay bar in West Hollywood.

Plus, she's one of the only trans women in the world to headline her very own tour, which has created unprecedented forms of representation for many in the LGBTQ+ family.

"Every drag queen would love to have a stage in a space where they can take the audience into their world. The reception has been incredible in each city. We're already talking about bringing Stripped back in 2025," she reveals.

Her show isn't just the glamour you see on stage, but is more profoundly meaningful for the drag artist. "It broke through a lot of trauma and it was physically and emotionally exhausting, yet exhilarating for me."

Preston Meneses

That hard work and vulnerability is paying off not only personally for Colby, but professionally as well. Somehow she keeps finding ways to make her star rise higher as this queen's world domination continues to gain momentum.

Pride Month has officially begun and Colby is booked up all year long with numerous exciting gigs and thrilling business ventures with her ponytail line Sasha Colby Hair expanding.

"I am going to be so proud at every airport all over the country," she jokes. "I am going to love every single gate and every single connection flight! We’re working on some other fun different hair avenues to really broaden the Sasha Colby Hair experience. We are possibly working on some projects that hopefully I'll be able to share with you soon, but I am actually going on tour in September to the UK."

Preston Meneses

Many people may just see Colby as the powerhouse woman and entertainer that she's become today, but like everyone, her humble beginnings helped launch her into stardom.

Colby's transition definitely had its bumps and challenges, similar to many queer people. However, her life experiences have opened her mind to the endless possibilities that await her. As a result, her positive mentality and loving personality effortlessly radiates off of her.

By navigating her own path of self-love and acceptance, the queen has created bonds with people who have similar traumas or life experiences that have helped her realize that she's never alone.

"Love is so multifaceted. You can't rely on love from just one person. You have a village that loves you. I have love for all my friends and some of those are even stronger than than the love that I would have romantically, because it's something that's really seen through your soul. I'm technically pan. I just look at the soul. When we find a really good tribe and family, it really means a lot to us."

Preston Meneses

There's truly no better person to embody everything a Grand Marshal has to offer for Pride 2024 and the LGBTQ+ community overall, which is something Colby certainly doesn't take lightly.

"It's literally an honor to be able to be the first Grand Marshal of PRIDE and really usher in a great Pride season for 2024. It is an honor, especially in such crazy times to be hopefully a grounding, thoughtful, and meaningful representative of Pride this year. Let's have a great season!"

Watch PRIDE's full Grand Marshal interview with Sasha Colby below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainmentLGBTQ+TransPansexualCelebritiesTVVideoViralPridePRIDEOriginals
coming outlgbtq+pride monthrupaul's drag racesasha colbycelebritiesdragdrag queensentertainmentgrand marshalpansexualpridetranstransgendervideoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio