Watch: Out radio host surprised his nana with this major league flag raising & her reaction is too PURE

Sometimes Pride Month can hit us with some feel-good stories that warm our hearts, and Canadian radio host Maurie Sherman gave us one that’s just too wholesome.

Sherman, better known as Damnit Maurie on the Roz & Mocha Show in Toronto on Kiss 92.5, joined in with his 90-year-old Nana to raise a Pride flag at the Rogers Centre with Canadian baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays. Made even better than this happening at a sporting arena was the shock on Nana’s face when she found out what they were doing and the subsequent excitement at the task.

“You’re probably up to no good,” she said when Sherman asked her if she knew what they were up to.

“No, this is great. This is amazing,” he said before he filled her in on what to expect.

The video shows the two grabbing hold of the rope and Nana thanking Sherman for the honor before noting it was something she would never forget. She also took some time to praise him for all he’s been through and what he stands for.

Maurie and Nana raise the Pride flag. Courtesy of Maurie Sherman “It’s not just some rinky dink flag,” Sherman tells Pride.com. “This thing is the size of the building. This is hoisting a flag the size of a stadium up the side of the building, which is so cool. And I immediately thought, ‘Who better to do this with than somebody who loves me, who I love, who loves the Blue Jays, who’s been a supporter of [my husband] Matthew and I for so many years, who’s been a supporter of me for my whole life, than my 90-year-old Nana?” Since Sherman is one of the first out and proud gay folks on Canadian radio, this isn’t the first time he’s been involved with something Pride-related in Toronto, either. “[The Blue Jays] involved me last year," he says. "I got to throw out the first pitch, and my dad and I got to install the Pride bases. This year, they came to me and said, ‘We’ve got something special we want you to do,’ and they told me they’d love for me to be the person to raise the Pride flag outside of the Rogers Center stadium.”