Unleash your wild side with The Pride Store’s beginner’s guide to kink

Courtesy The Pride Store

At The Pride Store, we celebrate diversity in all its forms, including the exploration of kink and BDSM. Our commitment to inclusivity extends to every facet of human experience, and we believe that embracing one's desires is a fundamental aspect of self-expression. That's why we're proud to feature an array of tantalizing toys from The Kink Shop, a beacon of acceptance and exploration in the realm of pleasure.

When the term "kink" dances into conversation, it often triggers a myriad of emotions ranging from curiosity to discomfort. We're inclined to associate it with the unconventional, the taboo. Yet, in truth, kink is a vast spectrum of desires and practices, each as unique as the individual embracing them. From the gentle caress of a feather to the crackle of electricity against the skin, kink encompasses a universe of possibilities, limited only by imagination. Embracing one's kinks isn't just about exploring carnal desires; it's a journey of self-discovery, a path to understanding the depths of our own desires and boundaries.

At the forefront of this journey stands The Kink Shop, a beacon of acceptance and exploration in the realm of BDSM and kink. Led by Master Mac, a seasoned veteran in the art of pleasure, The Kink Shop isn't just a retailer; it's a sanctuary for those seeking to unlock the mysteries of their own desires. With a commitment to quality and an eye for detail, The Kink Shop crafts products that not only satisfy but endure, ensuring endless hours of exploration and delight.

THE KINK SHOP - VIOLET WAND FULL BODY CONTACT KIT

THE KINK SHOP - VIOLET WAND FULL BODY CONTACT KIT

Courtesy The Pride Store

Embarking on a journey of kink often begins with a single spark, a tantalizing exploration into the realms of sensation play. The Violet Wand Full Body Contact Kit from The Kink Shop offers the ultimate electrifying experience, perfect for beginners eager to delve into the world of e-stim play. This comprehensive kit includes a body holster and body contact wire brush, allowing for intimate connections and thrilling sensations. As electricity crackles and dances across the skin, the four glass wand attachments provide a mesmerizing display of colorful waves, turning every touch into an electrifying experience. Whether you're exploring alone or with a partner, The Violet Wand Full Body Contact Kit promises an unforgettable journey into the realms of pleasure and exploration.

THE KINK SHOP - METALLIC FLOGGER

THE KINK SHOP - METALLIC FLOGGER

Courtesy The Pride Store

For those craving a touch of sophistication in their play, The Kink Shop presents The Metallic Flogger, a testament to elegance and style in the realm of BDSM. Crafted with care and attention to detail, this exquisite flogger features metallic falls intermingled with soft suede, creating a striking contrast that is as visually captivating as it is physically stimulating. With options available in red, purple, and rainbow, The Metallic Flogger is more than just a toy; it's a statement of style and sophistication, perfect for those seeking to elevate their play to new heights of pleasure and indulgence.

THE KINK SHOP - THE BOPPER, SOFT BAT

THE KINK SHOP - THE BOPPER, SOFT BAT

Courtesy The Pride Store

But kink isn't just about intensity; it's about exploration and discovery. For those new to the scene, The Kink Shop offers The Bopper, a soft bat designed for gentle persuasion. Crafted from supple leather, The Bopper delivers a light touch that tantalizes the senses without overwhelming, making it the perfect introduction for those venturing into kink for the first time. Whether you're engaging in playful teasing or indulging in sensual exploration, The Bopper invites you to embrace the softer side of kink and discover the pleasures that lie within.

THE KINK SHOP - LOLLIPOP PADDLE

THE KINK SHOP - LOLLIPOP PADDLE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Indulge your senses with The Lollipop Paddle from The Kink Shop, a deliciously tempting treat for the discerning enthusiast. Crafted from marine plywood and covered with heavy black leather on one side and rubber on the other, this versatile paddle offers a unique blend of sensations that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Whether you prefer a gentle caress or a firm smack, The Lollipop Paddle promises a tantalizing journey of pleasure and exploration, inviting you to indulge in the sweet sensations that lie within.

THE KINK SHOP - BUNNY FLOGGER

THE KINK SHOP - BUNNY FLOGGER

Courtesy The Pride Store

For those seeking a touch of whimsy in their play, look no further than The Bunny Flogger from The Kink Shop. Crafted from genuine rabbit fur and finished with a sleek hardwood handle, this soft and sensual flogger is perfect for those who crave a more playful approach to pleasure. Whether you're indulging in a gentle tickle or a teasing caress, The Bunny Flogger invites you to embrace your playful side and explore the boundless possibilities of pleasure and sensuality.

THE KINK SHOP - THE ORIGINAL TAZZAPPER

THE KINK SHOP - THE ORIGINAL TAZZAPPER

Courtesy The Pride Store

For those who dare to explore the more intense realms of sensation, The Original Tazzapper from The Kink Shop delivers an electrifying experience. This toy provides a static shock concentrated on the point of contact, offering an impressive intimidation factor that is sure to leave a lasting impression. With its sleek design and impressive sound and spark, The Original Tazzapper is the perfect addition to any kink enthusiast's collection, inviting you to embrace the thrilling possibilities of electrifying play.

As we traverse the landscape of our desires, it's essential to remember that kink is as much about communication and consent as it is about pleasure. Whether you're exploring the crackle of electricity or the gentle caress of fur, The Pride Store and The Kink Shop offer a sanctuary for exploration and discovery. With a commitment to quality and a passion for pleasure, we invite you to embrace your desires, to unlock the hidden depths of your passion, and to embark on a journey of self-discovery unlike any other. So, dare to explore, dare to indulge, and dare to embrace the full spectrum of your desires with The Pride Store and The Kink Shop by your side.

Nic Austin

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

