The L Word's Kate Moennig Mentors Bisexual Character on grown-ish

She'll play a lesbian gender studies professor and pass on her wisdom to the gaybies!

Kate Moennig is coming to Freeform's grown-ish to pass on her wisdom to the gaybies!

Moenning, best known among LGBTQ folk for her role as Shane on The L Word, will play Paige Hewson, an "openly lesbian, uber-feminist" who is "confident, yet still self-effacing," The Advocate reports.

In the collegiate coming-of-age comedy, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends enroll in Hewson's Gender Studies class. The professor will reportedly develop a kind of mentor relationship with the openly bisexual character Nomi (Emily Arlook), who last season struggled to navigate the world of dating as well as come out to her parents.

We're not yet sure which episode Moennig will be introduced in, but we'll most certainly keep our eyes peeled!

Watch the trailer for grown-ish season 2 below!