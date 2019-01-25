She-Ra Season 2 Is Premiering on Lesbian Visibility Day!

It's official! She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is gearing up for a second season!

After a queer AF first season, the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series returns to Netflix on April 26, which just so happens to be Lesbian Visibility Day. Coincidence? I think not.

She-Ra season 2 is coming to Netflix APRIL 26!! pic.twitter.com/OHrW7qcQQk — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) January 24, 2019

The animated reboot boasts a colorful cast of LGBTQ characters, including the complicated romance between Adora and Catra. We have indeed decided to stan forever!

Season 2 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power premieres on April 26. Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Watch a teaser below!