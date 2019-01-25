#TV

She-Ra Season 2 Is Premiering on Lesbian Visibility Day!

By Taylor Henderson
January 25 2019 12:41 PM EST

It's official! She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is gearing up for a second season!

After a queer AF first season, the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series returns to Netflix on April 26, which just so happens to be Lesbian Visibility Day. Coincidence? I think not.

The animated reboot boasts a colorful cast of LGBTQ characters, including the complicated romance between Adora and Catra. We have indeed decided to stan forever!

Season 2 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power premieres on April 26. Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Watch a teaser below! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who wants more #SheRa and the Princesses of Power?

