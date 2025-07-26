The lush bounty of the season also provides us with opportunities to access nature as a spiritual gateway.

Herbal magic, commonly referred to as the practice of using botanicals for spiritual purposes, is an ancient tradition with roots in nearly every culture. Many of the folk customs that were commonplace to our ancestors relied heavily on herbs and plants. A good number of those old-world practices have survived centuries or been revived by the current burgeoning interest in the body/mind/spirit connection. It's not unusual to keep an aloe plant in the kitchen to quickly soothe burns and cuts, and peppermint leaves are often used to calm an upset stomach.

Scientific studies even support the benefits of indoor plants and the advantages of spending time in the greener corners of the environment. Burning sage or rosemary to cleanse a home or office of negative energy has become a regular wellness practice. Whether using lavender to enhance relaxation or mugwort to facilitate communication with the spirit world, nature's leafy gifts have long provided us with sustenance, strength, and healing.

This is especially true for queer people , who have regularly faced discrimination—if not outright exclusion—from healthcare communities and specific spiritual spaces. In many instances, this has led to self-directed learning and the discovery of practices that address the queer identity in body and spirit.

Using herbal magic as a path to healing, prayer, or mystical experiences can be particularly enriching. Too often, people cling to the idea that self-transformation or the impact of magical practices requires grand rituals, candle-laden spells, or incantations that have been passed down through ancestral lineage. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. The folk magic of our ancestors was rooted in simplicity: in the flowers that grew in the fields, the herb-filled pouches or satchels that lined cupboards and kitchen counters, the trees that cast long shadows in the forests.

Today, however, not many of us have access to nature in all of her raw beauty.

Urban life is characterized by smog, poor air quality, noise pollution, and overcrowding. Even treasured city parks have a tendency to feel inundated with people and the messy aftermath of their presence. And those who have easy access to wooded trails or well-curated gardens aren't necessarily aware of the power that herbs and flowers possess. Perhaps one of the most overlooked aspects of queer magic—especially queer herbalism—is its direct connection to the past.

The healers who knew the secret, mystical properties of herbs were often branded outcasts and persecuted; they were accused of witchcraft , consorting with demons, and harming both people and animals. Many paid with their lives. But many weathered the storm of being ostracized. They emerged from the shadows to share their gifts with generations that followed. That resilient spirit is inextricably bound to the queer experience. Our forbearers endured and passed their knowledge on to us, knowledge that continues to empower us as we face our own battles and claim our own triumphs.

Herbal magic is a reflection of the cycle of life, death, and ultimate rebirth, and incorporating it into your life is a straightforward process. Botanicals can be used for a variety of purposes, from alleviating stress and coping with grief to attracting a romantic partner or landing a new job. A practice can be as simple as placing your chosen flowers in a vase next to a picture of a loved one who needs healing energy, or honoring your own body with love by taking a bath into which rose petals have been sprinkled. One of the most common ways to employ herbal magic is through the use of a sachet: a small pouch or bag filled with selected herbs that is mentally "charged" with an intention. The sachet can then be worn as an amulet or talisman, strung around a bedpost, or carried discreetly in a purse or pocket.

Think about an area of your life that you'd like to change. Do you need more self-esteem? Is there a person you wish to cut ties with? Do you want more peace in your home? Would you like a new home? You may want more money or a romantic relationship. It's also important to remember that herbal magic doesn't stop with you. Your loved ones can benefit from your knowledge of the spiritual properties of plants, flowers, and herbs. Once you've decided on which aspect of your life you want to shake up, or which friend or family member you want to help, peruse the following list, gather your botanicals, and then set your intention. As that intention blossoms, so will your connection to nature.

You might not entertain the urge to run naked through a forest at dawn, but you'll start to feel a shift in the way you relate to the environment. The wind will caress your skin. Those raindrops will taste sweet on your lips. The sunlight will illuminate paths you haven't noticed before. And you'll realize that the firmness beneath your feet isn't merely concrete or gravel but earth—stabilizing, nourishing, alive.