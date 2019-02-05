Could Ryan Murphy Be Hinting at a Scream Queens Reboot?

After only two seasons on air, Ryan Murphy's hilarious, campy AF horror series Scream Queens might be getting a second chance at life.

The slasher-comedy got the axe by FOX execs back in 2017 following some unsavory ratings, but if there's one thing we know about Mr. Murphy, it's that nothing stays dead in his universes for long. (Just ask the American Horror Story witches!)

Proof of a possible Scream Queens reboot came from the media mogul himself this past weekend, when Murphy posted to his personal Instagram account to gage fan reaction to the idea of a killer comeback for the Chanel crew...

While nothing is set in stone (just yet) we hope and pray to the queer TV gods that Ryan Murphy decides to bless us with some new Scream Queens content!

Trust us: we need it!