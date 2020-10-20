The Wait For New Euphoria Episodes Is Almost Over!

The wait is almost over, folks! HBO's Euphoria is set to make its epic comeback to the small screen before 2020's end!

The critically-acclaimed series' Emmy-winning lead actress Zendaya officially announced the release date of not one, but TWO special bridge episodes we've been hearing so much about over the past few months.

"We really missed them," Zendaya wrote in the caption of her Insta pic where she first announced Euphoria's upcoming 2-episode special, which was created to give fans something to watch and look forward to while they wait patiently for season 2 to officially start production.

"Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon," she continued. First one December 6th on @hbo."

As PRIDE previously reported, Zendaya has been teasing Euphoria's special bridge episode(s) over the past few months, first in an August cover story for the September issue of InStyle Magazine, and then in an August interview with Broadway star Ben Platt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And just last month, HBO's president Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline that yes, one-off episodes of Euphoria was being worked on to give fans something to look forward to and to bridge the production gap between season 1 and season 2 that has been created because of the ongoing, global pandemic.

"We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe," the Emmy winner said during her virtual appearance on the late-night talk show about the show's upcoming second season, which Deadline also reports that HBO hopes to start production on in early 2021. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode."

She continued:

"I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something...and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two."

"I do miss Rue," Zendaya previously told InStyle about how much she misses the critically-acclaimed series and about getting back into the main role of Rue when the time comes. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me. There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer."

We miss Rue and the rest of the Euphoria gang too, Zendaya, so trust us when we say we absolutely cannot wait until December 6!