We Might Be Getting New Euphoria Content Sooner Than We Think

With the current state of the world the way it is right now, and with most people around the world bunkering down at home to keep healthy and safe, filming and production of the second season of HBO's critially-acclaimed teen drama series Euphoria has been put on hold for a little bit—but just because we won't be seeing a comeback of the trans-inclusive, queer AF show on our TV sets until later on doesn't mean we're not going to be blessed with some new content.

At least, that's what the show's Emmy-nominated lead actress (and queen of suits) Zendaya has to say.

The 23-year-old starlet graced the cover of the Septemeber issue of InStyle Magazine, and in her cover story interview with Black Lives Matter co-founder and activist Patrisse Cullors, she talked about the very real possibility that special "bridge" (i.e. filler) episodes of Euphoria will be created and that can be filmed safely to keep loyal fans happy until production of season 2 can get back into full swing.

"There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren't necessarily part of Season 2," Zendaya said in her InStyle interview. "So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can't wait."

*freaks out*

"I do miss Rue," Zendaya also said about getting back into the main role of Rue when the time comes. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me. There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer."

While we're still trying the best we can to wait patiently for season 2 of Euphoria, we take solace in the fact that creator Sam Levinson and the rest of the show's cast and crew are taking safety and health very seriously, and we can't wait to see what these planned bridge episodes look like!

It'll make Euphoria's triumphant return that much more worth it!

Season 1 of Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.