Tiger King Podcast Host Wants Margot Robbie to Play Joe Exotic

It's no secret that Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is everyone's current obsession right now. The insane (and queer) AF docu-series, which follows the story of an eccentric, gay, Oklahoma zoo owner named Joe Exotic who was jailed in 2019 after he ordered a hitman to murder animal rights activist (and his rival) Carole Baskin, is one of the streaming service's most popular titles right now, and because of its success, a miniseries based on the lives of Exotic and Baskin in now in the works.

While a bunch of different actors' names have come up in conversations about who would get to play the lead role of Joe in a Tiger King-inspired project, there's one celeb we didn't think we'd see who is being brought up for consideration: Margot Robbie.

Yup, Robert Moor, who hosted the Joe Exotic: Tiger King podcast, wants to see the Bombshell actress play the part.

"My preferred casting—and this is off the wall—would be Margot Robbie," Moor said in a recent interview on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show when asked about who he thinks should play the role of Exotic. "I think Margot Robbie should play Joe in a like a gender switch [thing]..."

While we're not sure how receptive Margot would be to the whole idea, the two-time Oscar nominee and Birds of Prey star definitely has the range to play such a huge personality like Joe Exotic. And since her Bombshell costar Kate McKinnon is in talks to play Carole Baskin, it would make for one hell of a reunion!

Dear Hollywood, make our dreams of a Margot Robbie/Kate McKinnon Tiger King mini-series into a reality, you cowards!!