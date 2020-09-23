Yup, a Special Bonus Euphoria Episode Is Officially in the Works

Still fresh off of the high from lead actress Zendaya's history-making Emmy win, HBO has officially confirmed what the fandom has been buzzing about for weeks now: a bonus episode of critically-acclaimed high school drama Euphoria is in the works!

According to a report from Deadline, HBO's president Casey Bloys has confirmed that yes, a special one-off episode of Euphoria is being worked on to give fans something to look forward to and to bridge the production gap between season 1 and season 2 that has been created because of the ongoing, global pandemic.

This isn't the first time we've heard of this, though. As PRIDE previously reported, Zendaya has been teasing Euphoria's special bridge episode over the past few weeks, first in a cover story for the September issue of InStyle Magazine, and then in an August interview with Broadway star Ben Platt on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe," the Emmy winner said during her virtual appearance on the late-night talk show about the show's upcoming second season, which Deadline also reports that HBO hopes to start production on in early 2021. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode."

She continued:

"I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something...and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two."

Though the timeline of the Euphoria special is unclear, and we're still not quite sure when we'll be able to watch it, just knowing that we'll be seeing more of Rue, Jules, and the rest of the gang back on our TV sets sometime in the near future is enough to get us hype AF!

While we patiently wait, it looks like we'll just have to re-experience season 1 all over again! (Not that we're complaining!)