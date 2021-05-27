Kelly Clarkson Is Taking Over Ellen's Daytime Talk Show Time Slot

Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show time slot in 2022 with The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The news comes weeks after DeGeneres announced the conclusion of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will end after a 19-year run. While she claimed the show wasn't "challenging" for her anymore, the 63-year-old host has come under fire in the last year because of accusations of toxic working conditions. When its 19th season premiered last fall, the Emmy-Award-winning series took a severe hit in the ratings department as a result.

While The Ellen DeGeneres show floundered, Clarkson's has been rising in popularity. It won 3 Emmys in its first season and has garnered a massive audience.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show has earned its dominance in daytime by hitting every benchmark for success since it premiered as the most-watched talk show in seven years," said NBC in a press release. "The hourlong program, hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson, features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities. It airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations and is positioned to headline daytime in leading time periods by Fall 2022."

Clarkson's show currently airs at 2pm but will switch to the prime spot of 3pm once DeGeneres' concludes.

Will you be watching?