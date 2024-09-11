60 photos of drag EXCELLENCE at Bushwig 2024 so fierce they'll snatch your wig

Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
For 13 years, queer artists from across New York City and the country have gathered at Bushwig to celebrate joy in art, drag, and gender expression. Bushwig is a two-day festival at Knockdown Center in Maspeth, Queens which features lineups from incredibly talented performers ranging just beginning their drag journey, or famous icons from shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race or The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.
This year's event featured performances by icons such as Kennedy Davenport, Dawn, Amanda Tori Meating, Luxx Noir London, Megami, the musician Peaches, among many other incredibly talented artists.
For me, Bushwig always feels more like a family reunion than a drag festival. It’s the time of year when everyone gets dolled up and celebrates what makes NYC drag so special. Friends from across the city you hardly get to see throughout the year that all gather in one place to kiki. This is my third year photographing Bushwig and each year I come back electrified and inspired to create art whether I’m in a wig, or behind a lens.
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Nico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
60 photos of drag EXCELLENCE at Bushwig 2024 so fierce they'll snatch your wigNico Fernandez-Kiray (Koorah)
Arranged for Pride.com by Nikki Aye
Nico Fernandez-Kiray is a photographer based in New York City who works frequently in queer nightlife and cultural events. Like and follow them on Instagram at @koo.rah.
Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit pride.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at [email protected]. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of PRIDE.com or our parent company, equalpride.