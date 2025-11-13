Watch 15 videos of LGBTQ+ and ally protestors making clowns of ICE

These divas have disappointed fans. Nicki Minaj; Debra Messing; Sydney Sweeney Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage Above all, the LGBTQ+ community loves a diva. The queer community has long been drawn to powerful, talented, and beautiful women. From icons like Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe, to legends like Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand, these women have a special place in the hearts of many queer fans. Unfortunately, sometimes, when a diva is chosen, she struggles to live up to expectations. And sometimes, it's a full-scale Diva Down situation! These are the divas who made headlines for upsetting LGBTQ+ fans in 2025.

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj at the premiere of 'Barbie' Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful rappers of all time, but lately, her political and personal life has overshadowed her artistry. Many fans abandoned her after she married a man accused of sexual assault and stood by her brother, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child rape. Minaj lost much of the goodwill she had left in November 2025, when she shared a post from Donald Trump on Truth Social. The post talked about how Christians in Nigeria are "facing an existential threat," and Trump said he is making the nation a "country of particular concern." "Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude," Minaj wrote. "We live in a country where we can freely worship God." After the negative response from fans, Minaj dug in deeper. "Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay…" she wrote. "I'll advocate for you the same way that I'm advocating for MURDERED CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA. Like I always have."

Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney at an event for the movie 'Christy' Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage Sydney Sweeney is known for starring in Euphoria, but now, she's become something of a symbol for the right's idea of what a celebrity should be like. Sweeney's flirtation with the right goes back to 2023 when her family members were spotted wearing MAGA hats at a party, but in 2025, she's taken things into her own hands. The Christy star appeared in an ad for American Eagle jeans, declaring that she has "great jeans," with a pun on "genes," which sparked some accusations that the ad was promoting eugenics. Soon, President Donald Trump praised the ad. When she was asked by GQ how it felt to have the president comment on the ad, she said it was "surreal" but declined to comment on the politics of the issue. When asked directly whether she wanted to say anything about the ad, Sweeney told the interviewer, "I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear." To make matters worse, media outlets reported that she registered to vote in Florida as a Republican in 2024.

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images Country singer and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood had long declared herself a gay ally. In 2012, three years before gay marriage became legal in the United States, she said she "definitely" thinks "we should all have the right to love, and love publicly, the people that we want to love." When she performed at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, many fans felt betrayed. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said of her decision to perform. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Debra Messing Debra Messing Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Will & Grace star Debra Messing earned her spot as a queer icon by starring in the game-changing TV show and showing love to her queer fans. However, in 2025, she had a "social media crash-out" during Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral campaign. Messing endorsed Andrew Cuomo for mayor, but didn't stop there. On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared memes and videos with Islamophobic and xenophobic messages. This includes posts calling Mamdani, "Osama bin Mamdani" and an "America-hating jihadist" and urging New Yorkers to "vote no to terrorism."

Cheryl Hines Actress Cheryl Hines. John Lamparski/Getty Images) Cheryl Hines is a comedy legend known and loved for playing Larry David's wife on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Nowadays, she's mostly known as the wife of Health and Human Services secretary and anti-vax conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Recently, her longtime friend, queer comedian Tig Notaro, spoke about the growing distance between them. "My friendship with Cheryl predated her marriage to Bobby. He was in environmental law. And, again, other beliefs he had were like a gnat on my arm," the comedian said. "But then it started to grow, and Cheryl wanted me to hear Bobby out. They had these good ideas, and I was like, 'I can't, I can't, I can't.' I just didn't trust it. And then he endorsed Trump, and then it just got hard."

Nicole Scherzinger Nicole Scherzinger Penske Media/Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger first became a beloved diva as the lead singer of the girl group Pussycat Dolls. When she became a certified Broadway Diva, starring in musicals like Sunset Boulevard, the community embraced her further. Unfortunately, while starring in Sunset Boulevard, she commented on an Instagram post of Russell Brand showing off a red MAGA-style hat that says "MAKE JESUS FIRST AGAIN" with the caption, "God Bless America." Scherzinger wrote, "Where do I get this hat!!!?" on the post, shocking her gay fans.

Amber Rose Model and reality star Amber Rose. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Darren Dzienciol Model, video vixen, and LA SlutWalk founder Amber Rose was beloved for her badass style and proud sexuality throughout the 2000s through 2010s. She was even immortalized in fellow disgraced diva Nicki Minaj's iconic verse in "Monster." Now, however, she's most known for her shift to the right, which included speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she endorsed Donald Trump.



Azealia Banks Rapper Azealia Banks XAVIER GALIANA/AFP via Getty Images Queer people around the world still go off when "212" comes on in the club, but the rapper behind the iconic song has been in a downward spiral for several years. Back in 2015, she compared the LGBTQ+ community to "the gay white KKK's" and was filmed using homophobic slurs toward a flight attendant. In July, Banks shared a post on X, writing that "being gay and transgender is not actually a natural thing. At all, it's a trauma response. Science lied to you all and told you, you were normal but being homosexual and on the more extreme end -- transgender in any regard is in fact — a trauma response." More recently, she became an ardent supporter of Israel and started to share anti-Muslim sentiments on social media. One recent post shows a picture of queer Jewish activist Matt Bernstein with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, under which Banks wrote, "These communist fggots went and got the Muslims. Gay white people are chaotic."

Kristin Chenoweth Kristin Chenoweth on a red carpet. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Chenoweth's actions certainly pale in comparison to most of the divas on this list, but still, her recent comments about the death of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk left many of her LGBTQ+ fans feeling hurt. After the antigay and anti-trans activist was shot and killed while speaking at a college in September, the Wicked and The Queen of Versailles star commented on his social media. "Didn't always agree but appreciated some perspectives," she wrote about Kirk, who was staunchly anti-LGBTQ+ and once called stoning gay people "God's perfect law." "What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven." Chenoweth later said that she "had a human moment of reflection" and that she is both "a person of faith" and "an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community."

Emma Hernan Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan Olivia Wong/WireImage Fans cheered on the friendship between Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan for many seasons, including in moments where Hernan would stand up as a fierce ally to her queer friend. Now, however, Stause and Hernan are feuding as Hernan started dating Blake Davis, who has repeatedly made homophobic and racist comments. Stause has called out Hernan and Davis several times on social media, saying Davis shared posts on social media "inciting hate speech towards the LGBTQ community along with proudly telling myself and Chelsea he feels entitled to using the N word." "Emma chooses to date him, that's on her. She doesn't mind the hate speech. She just minded me drawing attention to his page where he was doing it," she wrote on Instagram. "All of which she knew about for the year and half before I ever said anything." Now, Stause is leaving Selling Sunset, saying that "I don't want to be bitter about it, even though I'm leaving not in the way that I would've loved."