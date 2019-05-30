#Celebrities

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Sex Bench Destroyed the Internet

CARA ASHLEY

Yes, there are photos.

Rachel Kiley
By Rachel Kiley
May 30 2019 11:30 AM EDT

Ever since Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne popped onto the queer couples scene with a not-so-secret kiss, we’ve been utterly obsessed with the pair.

Our obsession only, uh, deepened yesterday when the paparazzi snapped a shot of them hauling a freaking sex bench into their house.

 

 

Just gals being pals, right??

Jezebel did some sleuthing and figured out that the piece they’ve got on their hands is most likely the Master Series Obedience Extreme Sex Bench with Restraint Straps — which would have set the two back a whopping $384. (We’re assuming it’s not part of a brand deal where they post pics showing how much they love the product in exchange for getting one for free.)

For some folks, Cara and Ashley bringing home a sex bench was a shocking revelation that the ladies are in a relationship, and a quick crash course was necessary before fully processing the moment.

 

 

 

But after everyone got on the same page, the internet basically caught on fire.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And whether you knew about their relationship already or just had your mind totally blown, there’s one thing we can all agree on.

 

 

Happy Pride, ladies! Um, have fun!!!!

Tags: #Celebrities, #Women, #Bisexual, #CaraDelevingne

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

    Latest News