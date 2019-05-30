Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Sex Bench Destroyed the Internet

Yes, there are photos.

Ever since Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne popped onto the queer couples scene with a not-so-secret kiss, we’ve been utterly obsessed with the pair.

Our obsession only, uh, deepened yesterday when the paparazzi snapped a shot of them hauling a freaking sex bench into their house.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson seen getting into their home on May. 28 pic.twitter.com/3309LCaIa5 — CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) May 29, 2019

Just gals being pals, right??

Jezebel did some sleuthing and figured out that the piece they’ve got on their hands is most likely the Master Series Obedience Extreme Sex Bench with Restraint Straps — which would have set the two back a whopping $384. (We’re assuming it’s not part of a brand deal where they post pics showing how much they love the product in exchange for getting one for free.)

For some folks, Cara and Ashley bringing home a sex bench was a shocking revelation that the ladies are in a relationship, and a quick crash course was necessary before fully processing the moment.

ASHLEY BENSON AND CARA DELEVINGNE HAVE BEEN DATING FOR A Y E A R AND I HAD TO FIND OUT VIA THEM CARRYING A SEX SWING INTO THEIR NEW HOME TODAY — sophia (@moisturbate) May 30, 2019

Omg theyve been dating for like a year hxjshfhs — Ash (@taylgbtswift) May 29, 2019

One time cara rented the entire natural history museum of london for a night and they put a bed in the great hall and it was the cutest thing ever — Ash (@taylgbtswift) May 29, 2019

But after everyone got on the same page, the internet basically caught on fire.

carving the words "cara delevingne and ashley benson's sex bench" into the face of a mighty stone monolith — erin: dark fate (@tremolo_) May 29, 2019

I didn’t understand why all those likes until I zoomed in pic.twitter.com/noYgAMdaqv — Noone9082 (@noone9082) May 30, 2019

Their shopping is a lot more interesting than mine! — LISA JONES (@lisa_a_jones) May 29, 2019

no cops at pride just Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson and a £360 leather sex bench pic.twitter.com/KA5iW7wk4H — harie (@hariecmudson) May 29, 2019

like in all those years of stanning pll and the cast just never thought i’d see ashley benson bringing a sex bench into her house that she shares with her gf cara delevingne — ً (@kehIisas) May 29, 2019

omg. i can see the fanfics about this already — (@papeldeTrident) May 29, 2019

And whether you knew about their relationship already or just had your mind totally blown, there’s one thing we can all agree on.

cara delevingne and ashley benson carrying a sex swing into their apartment is the official marker of the beginning of pride month https://t.co/y9DBjSuNnQ — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) May 29, 2019

Happy Pride, ladies! Um, have fun!!!!