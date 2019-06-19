Cara Delevingne's Hero Award Speech Gave Adorable Nod to Ashley Benson

A year into their romance, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are finally feeling comfortable enough to open up a little about their relationship in the public eye — and from this vantage point, it’s pretty beautiful.

Monday night, Cara was honored with the Hero Award at an event hosted by the Trevor Project in New York, and Ashley was right there supporting her.

“I also have a very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are,” she said. “She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is, and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

The adorable speech came just a couple days after Cara posted a clip from the movie she and Ashley did together which featured the two of them kissing, along with heart emojis and a #PRIDE hashtag.

The two have been fairly quiet about their relationship since paparazzi caught them holding hands in May of last year and then snapped a shot of them kissing last August.

But it was rumored that Cara rented out NYC’s National History Museum for a private sleepover for Ashley’s birthday back in December, and of course no one will ever be able to forget the glorious sex bench spectacle of last month.

We were already rooting for these cuties, but Cara’s speech gives us even more reason to believe in their love — and if keeping most of their life together private makes it work, well, more power to them.

You can watch Cara's moving speech its entirety below.