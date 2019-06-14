Scroll To Top
Did Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Just Confirm Their Relationship?

Cara's latest Instagram post says a lot!

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
June 14 2019 11:57 PM EDT

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson already broke the internet earlier this year when they were seen by paparazzi carrying a sex bench into their apartment, but it looks like the two celebs, who have been rumored to be a couple since as early as 2018, are ready to do it again!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#PRIDE @ashleybenson

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the bisexual model/actress posted a slow-mo vid of her kissing the former Pretty Little Liars star, which was simply captioned "#PRIDE."

Ashley, who was tagged in Cara's video, also commented on the post with some red heart emojis. 

Is this official confirmation of their relationship? It sure as hell looks like it to us! This modern romance at its finest, and we are totally here for all of it!! Happy Pride, Cara and Ashley!!

