Leslie Jordan Reacted to Cardi B's 'WAP' & It's Hilariously Perfect

Love it or hate it, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy new song "WAP" is undeniably a moment in pop culture. The song dominated Billboard's Hot 100 chart, debuting at #1, despite calls of outrage and boycotts from more conservative listeners.

And out comedian and actor Leslie Jordan is the latest celeb to react to the track's hilariously explicit lyrics, with the 65-year-old Will & Grace star sharing a video of him listening to the song, presumably for the first time, on Instagram.

At first, Jordan is vibing, bopping his head along to "there some hoes in this house." But when Cardi B comes in with the lyric "wet *ss p*ssy", Jordan's body visibly shakes in surprise.

"Oh Lord, no, no, no!" he exclaims. "I can't believe it, well that is just shocking. Well, I don't judge. To each his own. I guess every garbage can has its lid."

Cardi B reposted Jordan's video to her story yesterday to her story, adding "I’m F**king Dying."

Fans of both Jordan and Cardi can't stop laughing at Jordan's reaction. "I have watched this about 18 times," said one. "I love this old man! God bless his heart," wrote another.

There's one thing we know for sure: Leslie Jordan is a GEM!