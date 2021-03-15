Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Slammed Coochies at the Grammys & We're Obsessed

The rap duo's "WAP" performance at the 6rd annual Grammy Awards was one for the books!

Last night was the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B shut down the house with a show-stopping performance of their hit songs "Body," "Savage," "Up," and their number one hit single "WAP."

"WAP" was one of last year's biggest songs and has become a part of the cultural lexicon. Cardi and Megan gave the gays everything they wanted with a jaw-dropping moment where they intertwined their legs and twerked on top of each other.

And the instantly-iconic performance birthed so many hilarious memes:

Watch Cardi and Meg's full performance below!