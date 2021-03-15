Scroll To Top
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Slammed Coochies at the Grammys & We're Obsessed

The rap duo's "WAP" performance at the 6rd annual Grammy Awards was one for the books! 

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
March 15 2021 2:46 PM EDT

Last night was the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B shut down the house with a show-stopping performance of their hit songs "Body," "Savage," "Up," and their number one hit single "WAP."

"WAP" was one of last year's biggest songs and has become a part of the cultural lexicon. Cardi and Megan gave the gays everything they wanted with a jaw-dropping moment where they intertwined their legs and twerked on top of each other. 

And the instantly-iconic performance birthed so many hilarious memes:

Watch Cardi and Meg's full performance below!

