Last night was the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B shut down the house with a show-stopping performance of their hit songs "Body," "Savage," "Up," and their number one hit single "WAP."
"WAP" was one of last year's biggest songs and has become a part of the cultural lexicon. Cardi and Megan gave the gays everything they wanted with a jaw-dropping moment where they intertwined their legs and twerked on top of each other.
And the instantly-iconic performance birthed so many hilarious memes:
Watch Cardi and Meg's full performance below!
