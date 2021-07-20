Doja Cat Called Bree Runway Her Girlfriend & We Can Only Hope

Wait, are pop stars Doja Cat and Bree Runway dating?
The "Say So" singer and British pop newcomer have been hanging out all week and in a new tweet, Doja called Runway her girlfriend alongside a diamond ring emoji. LGBTQ+ fans are now in a frenzy, deciphering if the two rap queens are really together.
"Be honest did y’all sza?" one fan wrote. "Don't play w lesbians we don't forgive," said another.
The two musicians went to a party earlier this week where Runway shared photos of the two dancing, hanging out, and grinding on each other. "You know I’m crazy about my WOMANNNN! Love youuuuu @dojacat best night everrrr," she wrote.
The two women haven't explicitly talked about their identities to the public so the intentions are unclear but we can dream! What a power couple Doja Cat and Bree Runway would be!
