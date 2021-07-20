Doja Cat Called Bree Runway Her Girlfriend & We Can Only Hope

The two pop stars have been hanging out all week...

Wait, are pop stars Doja Cat and Bree Runway dating?

The "Say So" singer and British pop newcomer have been hanging out all week and in a new tweet, Doja called Runway her girlfriend alongside a diamond ring emoji. LGBTQ+ fans are now in a frenzy, deciphering if the two rap queens are really together.

"Be honest did y’all sza?" one fan wrote. "Don't play w lesbians we don't forgive," said another.

The two musicians went to a party earlier this week where Runway shared photos of the two dancing, hanging out, and grinding on each other. "You know I’m crazy about my WOMANNNN! Love youuuuu @dojacat best night everrrr," she wrote.

The two women haven't explicitly talked about their identities to the public so the intentions are unclear but we can dream! What a power couple Doja Cat and Bree Runway would be!